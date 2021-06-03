Ellen F. Whittemore Sells 1,500 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $134.65 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

