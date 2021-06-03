EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of EMCOR Group worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Comerica Bank boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,872,000 after purchasing an additional 82,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $126.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $128.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.83.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.