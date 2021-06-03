Emerald Crypto (EMD) Price Hits $0.0299 on Major Exchanges

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $571,783.52 and $3.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

