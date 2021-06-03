Eminer Reaches Market Cap of $6.27 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Eminer has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Eminer has a total market cap of $6.27 million and $432,448.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00082488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00024397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.17 or 0.01012932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00052644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,630.60 or 0.09377366 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars.

