Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.75

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$41.75 and last traded at C$41.68, with a volume of 34121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMP.A shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total transaction of C$143,674.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

