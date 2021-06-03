Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$41.42. Empire shares last traded at C$41.39, with a volume of 417,344 shares trading hands.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Empire’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total transaction of C$143,674.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$58,531.20.

About Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

