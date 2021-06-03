Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.11 Million

Brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report $156.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.10 million to $162.11 million. Employers posted sales of $211.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $636.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $656.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $654.92 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $680.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

EIG opened at $42.09 on Thursday. Employers has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

In other Employers news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Employers by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Employers by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Employers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

