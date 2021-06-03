Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $21.57 million and $262,773.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00069150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.00328078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.94 or 0.00234892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.97 or 0.01188051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,688.75 or 0.99927969 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

