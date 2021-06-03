Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) PT Raised to C$6.30 at Pi Financial

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$5.80 to C$6.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 26.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDR. CIBC boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.20.

Endeavour Silver stock traded down C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.53. The company had a trading volume of 439,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,080. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.29. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$2.41 and a 12 month high of C$9.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.40.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.40, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,690 shares in the company, valued at C$89,796. Also, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total value of C$553,150.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,687.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

