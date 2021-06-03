Endor Protocol Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $53.24 million and $451,623.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.07 or 0.00536289 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000925 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004355 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022390 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

