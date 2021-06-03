Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,633,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 392,571 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Enel Chile worth $18,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enel Chile by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,383,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 596,936 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 1,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth $655,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 257,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 116,743 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 90,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $829.32 million for the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 1.10%.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.