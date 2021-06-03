Energi Hits Market Capitalization of $86.67 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Energi has a total market capitalization of $86.67 million and $151,289.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00005372 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00051677 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.46 or 0.00278678 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00039821 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 41,453,819 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

