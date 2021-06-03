Energi (NRG) Price Hits $1.97 on Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00005244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $81.82 million and $343,908.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.52 or 0.00275073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00039483 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012629 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 41,462,357 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.