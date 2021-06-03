Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) & Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

This table compares Desktop Metal and Energy Recovery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $16.47 million 216.55 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -25.60 Energy Recovery $118.99 million 9.59 $26.39 million $0.50 39.98

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Desktop Metal and Energy Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 1 1 2 0 2.25 Energy Recovery 0 1 2 0 2.67

Desktop Metal currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.64%. Energy Recovery has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential downside of 18.71%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Energy Recovery.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Desktop Metal and Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33% Energy Recovery 25.82% 20.30% 17.24%

Volatility & Risk

Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Desktop Metal on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps. The company also provides spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services. In addition, it offers a solution to reduce energy consumption in natural gas processing, as well as to reduce waste, redundancy, and indirectly lower emissions associated with hydraulic fracturing; and products for use in the gas processing, chemical processing, and hydraulic fracturing applications. The company provides its products under the ERI, Ultra PX, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger (PX), PX PowerTrain, VorTeq, IsoBoost, AT, and AquaBold trademarks to large engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms; end-users and industry consultants; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and aftermarket customers. Energy Recovery, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.