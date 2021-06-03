Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:EGY) Insider Anthony Smith Sells 160,000 Shares

Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:EGY) insider Anthony Smith sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10), for a total value of A$23,040.00 ($16,457.14).

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Anthony Smith sold 75,000 shares of Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10), for a total value of A$10,800.00 ($7,714.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96.

Energy Technologies Limited manufactures and sells specialist industrial cables. It offers low voltage insulated copper cables. The company was formerly known as Dulhunty Power Limited and changed its name to Energy Technologies Limited in October 2011. Energy Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brookvale, Australia.

