Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Gap Up to $7.15

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.34. Enerplus shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 4,699 shares trading hands.

ERF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $31,930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,600 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1,022.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,283 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,067,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 331,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 379.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,668 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.