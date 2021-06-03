EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $806.30 Million

Analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to post $806.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $816.70 million and the lowest is $787.40 million. EnerSys posted sales of $704.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of ENS opened at $95.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.92. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 614.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

