Enigma (ENG) Price Hits $0.13

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.65 or 0.00534386 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004376 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022475 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.66 or 0.01383627 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

