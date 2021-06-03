Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,624 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 116.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 338,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $77.67 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $125.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.91.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

