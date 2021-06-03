Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,035 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,035 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $67,374,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at $4,312,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at $13,343,000.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,581,898.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,635.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,999,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,866. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NVST opened at $41.38 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.94.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

