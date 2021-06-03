Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1,688.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 1,221,674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after buying an additional 957,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,989,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,355,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

INN stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

