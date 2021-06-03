Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 143.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,201 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 51,981 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 124.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 276,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 153,383 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18.

