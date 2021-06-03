Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 27,930 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

TX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of TX stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.54%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

