Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARMK opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aramark has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

