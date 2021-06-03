Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 363.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,483 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACAD. Raymond James lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.65.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.76. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

