Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 870,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,207,401 over the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IVZ opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

