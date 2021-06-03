Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on IHG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of IHG opened at $71.00 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 229.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.34.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.