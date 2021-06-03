Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 451.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

