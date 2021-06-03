Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPG. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $170.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.23. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $122.43 and a 1 year high of $177.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

