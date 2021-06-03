Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 573.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $60,911,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $360,884.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,248 shares of company stock worth $9,473,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.76. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

