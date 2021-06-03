Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in OneMain by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMF shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

OMF opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.10. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

