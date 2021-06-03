Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7,038.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $85.64 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.05.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

