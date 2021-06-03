Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 45,226 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,226 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of California Water Service Group worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth $430,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.10. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $61.98.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,761 shares of company stock valued at $100,408 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.