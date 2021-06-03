Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $972,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $893,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of FINX opened at $45.26 on Thursday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.26.

