Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 187,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

