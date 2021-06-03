Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,056 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Plexus worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 21.8% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,355. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $98.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.22. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $59.59 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

