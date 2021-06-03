Envista Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 16,394 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 13,338% compared to the typical daily volume of 122 put options.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,635.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,679 shares of company stock worth $13,030,866. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Envista alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.94. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.