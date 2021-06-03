EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $92.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EOG. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $86.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 76.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

