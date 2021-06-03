EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $6.20

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. EOS has a market cap of $5.92 billion and approximately $1.96 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $6.20 or 0.00016363 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,030,116,897 coins and its circulating supply is 953,949,818 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

