EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.20 Million

Brokerages expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report $99.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.11 million and the lowest is $90.88 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $97.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $414.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $392.70 million to $440.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $483.54 million, with estimates ranging from $465.50 million to $502.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 690.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in EPR Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $55.03 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

