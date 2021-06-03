Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $23.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $23.55. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $235.16 on Thursday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

