Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 3rd (AZN, CRM, HBH, IFXA, IMMR, INVO, ISR, ITI, JOBS, KER)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 3rd:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get AstraZeneca PLC alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was given a $320.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

was given a $290.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “INVO Bioscience is a medical device company, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It engages in the development and manufacture of its lead product, INVOcell, a novel medical device used in infertility treatment that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development in the woman’s vaginal cavity. The company was founded by Claude Ranoux, MD, a noted expert in the field of reproductive health, infertility and embryology. INVO Bioscience focuses on selling its product to IVF centers and physicians through distributors, as well as directly to physicians in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. “

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €820.00 ($964.71) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, California. “

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) was given a €450.00 ($529.41) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €122.00 ($143.53) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.