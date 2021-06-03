Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 3rd (CPXWF, DCI, GTX, GWRE, LE, NTAP, PVH, RTX, SMAR, SPLK)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 3rd:

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF). TD Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX). BWS Financial issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $83.00 to $90.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $68.00 to $76.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $105.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $186.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $37.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.