Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 3rd (CPXWF, DCI, GTX, GWRE, LE, NTAP, PVH, RTX, SMAR, SPLK)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 3rd:

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF). TD Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $83.00 to $90.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $68.00 to $76.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $105.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $186.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $37.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

