Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June, 3rd (BURL, RNUGF, SBTX, SHNWF, SJI, SMLP, SRI, SWI, TECH, TINLY)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, June 3rd:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $353.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have risen and outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from its strategic endeavors including Burlington 2.0 off-price initiative. Via this strategy, the company focuses on three aspects, marketing, merchandising, and store prototype. We note that the company’s solid first-quarter fiscal 2021 results were primarily driven by the successful execution of the Burlington 2.0 initiative. Both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Margins were also impressive in the quarter under review. Also, its store-expansion strategies including the latest store prototypes appear encouraging. Following the stellar first-quarter results, the company raised its internal baseline comp sales guidance to positive 10% for fiscal second quarter.”

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $459.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teijin Limited is involved in the manufacture, processing and sale of chemical products. Advanced Fibers & Composites segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of aramid fiber (such as yarn, cotton, woven or knitted fabric), carbon fiber products and polyester fiber (industrial materials). Electric Materials & Chemical Products segment involves in the manufacture and sale of films, resins and resin products. Healthcare segment involves in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and home medical care equipment, as well as the clinical development of new drugs. Products Converting segment involves in the planning, processing and sale of textile products. Others segment involves in the operation, development and maintenance of information systems, as well as the provision of printing services. “

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Specialists On Call Inc. is a provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Specialists On Call Inc., formerly known as Healthcare Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

