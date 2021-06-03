Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,636. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.12.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

