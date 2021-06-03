Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $583.37 Million

Analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to post $583.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $535.12 million to $600.21 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $653.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

EQR opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $80.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,206 shares of company stock worth $2,546,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 927,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,401,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,003 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $2,082,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

