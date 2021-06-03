Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $86.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s current price.

EQR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of EQR opened at $80.00 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $80.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,206 shares of company stock worth $2,546,259. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

