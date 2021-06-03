ESBC Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. ESBC has a total market cap of $458,039.06 and $44,980.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ESBC has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One ESBC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,204,470 coins and its circulating supply is 27,925,136 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.