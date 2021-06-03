Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.76

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.76 and last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 18017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

EPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,815 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

