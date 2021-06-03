Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.90 Million

Brokerages expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will announce $177.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the lowest is $170.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $91.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $684.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.00 million to $691.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $745.30 million, with estimates ranging from $731.00 million to $759.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of ETH opened at $29.56 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.31%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 180,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,687,000 after acquiring an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 581.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 117,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 93.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 110,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

